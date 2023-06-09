Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $67.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Glaukos Price Performance

NYSE GKOS opened at $68.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $701,702.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,552,353.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 32,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $72,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at about $61,056,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Glaukos by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,346,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 304.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,664,000 after buying an additional 520,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

