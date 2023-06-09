Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.88.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

GLBE stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,452 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,162,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,502,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

