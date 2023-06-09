GMX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $454.23 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. GMX has a total market cap of $454.23 million and $10.04 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GMX has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One GMX token can now be bought for about $51.75 or 0.00195259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,289,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,777,038 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

