GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells $25,701.17 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 90 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $6,746.40.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $72.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $75.69. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $85.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Commerce Bank increased its position in GoDaddy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.91.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

