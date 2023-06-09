Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GOGL. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

GOGL opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,400 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,507,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,387,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,591,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

