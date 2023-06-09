Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 750 ($9.32) target price on the stock.

Gooch & Housego Stock Performance

LON GHH opened at GBX 584 ($7.26) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 531.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 520.72. Gooch & Housego has a twelve month low of GBX 388 ($4.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 958.32 ($11.91). The company has a market capitalization of £146.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,300.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Gooch & Housego Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16,250.00%.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

