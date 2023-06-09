Graeme Pitkethly Acquires 3 Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 3 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,001 ($49.74) per share, with a total value of £120.03 ($149.22).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Graeme Pitkethly bought 3 shares of Unilever stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,334 ($53.88) per share, for a total transaction of £130.02 ($161.64).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,956.61 ($49.19) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,544.21, a PEG ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.14. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 3,531.50 ($43.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,483.25 ($55.73). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,274.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,196.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37.83 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,791.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($43.51) target price on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,120 ($63.65) target price on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.46) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.92) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($59.67) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,212 ($52.36).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

