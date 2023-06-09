Granahan Investment Management LLC Acquires 233,153 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,530,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 233,153 shares during the period. Kornit Digital comprises 2.5% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.09% of Kornit Digital worth $81,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kornit Digital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 159,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 44,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,145,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,217,000 after acquiring an additional 872,128 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Stock Up 0.4 %

KRNT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.69. 410,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,756. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.