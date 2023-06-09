Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $43.06 Million Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,140 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises approximately 1.3% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $43,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSC. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 32,221 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 64,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,488,000 after buying an additional 54,995 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 506,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $565.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

