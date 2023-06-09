Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $96.78 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,143 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for about 3.0% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Etsy worth $96,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Etsy by 57.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Etsy by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Shares of ETSY traded up $3.68 on Friday, reaching $91.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,593,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,867. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,602 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

