Granahan Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital comprises approximately 0.9% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Victory Capital worth $29,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCTR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 331,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.45. 322,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,886. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 36.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.