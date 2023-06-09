Granahan Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Ambarella worth $16,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $114,119,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,049. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $254,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,421.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $254,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,588 shares of company stock worth $4,858,322 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.35.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

