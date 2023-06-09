Granahan Investment Management LLC Purchases 22,692 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,199 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 22,692 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $14,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,813 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $255,582,000 after buying an additional 49,373 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Perficient by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $148,336,000 after buying an additional 75,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,049 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,216,000 after buying an additional 22,950 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 939,379 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 820,852 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 154,566 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Perficient Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,897.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.