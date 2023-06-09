Granahan Investment Management LLC Purchases 275,892 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,892 shares during the period. Vita Coco comprises approximately 1.0% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Vita Coco worth $33,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vita Coco by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Vita Coco Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of COCO stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.04. 490,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,343. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.64 and a beta of 0.16.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $109.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vita Coco news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $125,982,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,858,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,541,409.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

