Granahan Investment Management LLC Purchases 87,918 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 87,918 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $19,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PROS by 122.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of PROS by 729.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 20.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PROS by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRO. Oppenheimer began coverage on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

PRO stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.11.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,579.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

