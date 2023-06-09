Graphene Investments SAS Takes $2.66 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 754.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IQVIA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,455,000 after buying an additional 118,951 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.59. 973,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.26 and its 200-day moving average is $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

