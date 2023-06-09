Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Trading Down 5.1%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 332,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,008,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $726.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 191,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Gray Television by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 288,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,098,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 58,349 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,194,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.