Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Acquires $18,408.00 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 8,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,408.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,966,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 243,991 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $487,982.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 23,630 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,003.10.

On Thursday, March 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 28,613 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $66,096.03.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Great Elm Group stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 22.07 and a current ratio of 22.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 86.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 91,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Great Elm Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the first quarter worth $2,465,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,551,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 71,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

