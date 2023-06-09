Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Paul Mahon Sells 62,325 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$2,391,204.58.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GWO opened at C$38.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 42.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52-week low of C$27.99 and a 52-week high of C$39.88.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. CSFB increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.38.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

