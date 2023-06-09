Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) CFO Michelle M. Plummer Sells 10,000 Shares

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.25.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 54,459 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

Featured Stories

