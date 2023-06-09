Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC Has $25.12 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51,565 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 12.0% of Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,091,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,478,070. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

