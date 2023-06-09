Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC Sells 662,367 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662,367 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 2.9% of Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 490,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

