Grin (GRIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $508,099.79

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $508,099.79 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,735.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00335980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.01 or 0.00534661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00064163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.91 or 0.00418387 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

