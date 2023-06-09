Grin (GRIN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $481,399.26

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $481,399.26 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,514.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00331553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.00534083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00063818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.00420490 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.