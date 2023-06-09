Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Darryl M. Burman Sells 2,500 Shares

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:GPI traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.87. 23,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,035. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 186,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

