Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $599,000 in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KRG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 99,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,361. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 3,201.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

