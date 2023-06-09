Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $733,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,210 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,740,000 after acquiring an additional 61,022 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $459,875,000 after buying an additional 190,321 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PXD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.29. The company had a trading volume of 266,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.87. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $278.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.