Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $496,000 Investment in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.00. 33,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,156. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $6,138,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 443,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,044.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $6,138,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 443,713 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,044.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,687 shares of company stock worth $6,816,493 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.