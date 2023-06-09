Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13,885.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,187. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $224.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.40 and its 200-day moving average is $189.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,677. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

