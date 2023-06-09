Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases 7,924 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 134.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,797 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 104,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,770,000 after acquiring an additional 24,170 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Matador Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Matador Resources by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 380,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 52,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,177 shares of company stock valued at $589,595 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR remained flat at $51.50 on Friday. 119,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

