Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $106,553,000 after acquiring an additional 41,196 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,868 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,515,000 after acquiring an additional 47,012 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 177,840 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 19,355 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.52. 207,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.63 and its 200-day moving average is $138.17.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

