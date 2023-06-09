Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 12,308 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,308 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,901,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 587.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,261,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,083,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.22. The company had a trading volume of 348,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,646. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.80. The company has a market cap of $196.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

