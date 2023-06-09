Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 1,381 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.3 %

AME traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.89. 93,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $151.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.