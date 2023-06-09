Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 17,939 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,939 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.07. The company had a trading volume of 57,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.94 and a 200 day moving average of $355.72. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

