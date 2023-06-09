Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 2,199 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $402.01. 48,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,427. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.61.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

