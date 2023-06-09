Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $910,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Landstar System stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.89. 24,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,468. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $189.39.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading

