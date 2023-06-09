Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Shares Gap Down to $7.72

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.47. Hammerhead Energy shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 3,275 shares trading hands.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hammerhead Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hammerhead Energy ( NASDAQ:HHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.35 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hammerhead Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth about $147,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

