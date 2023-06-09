Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $42.50 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HWC has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.94.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $42.76 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $169,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,356,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading

