Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Position Decreased by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 287,791 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Harvard Bioscience

In other Harvard Bioscience news, Director Alan I. Edrick acquired 13,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $36,867.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 186,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,402.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan I. Edrick acquired 13,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $36,867.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 186,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,402.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Green bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,866,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,358.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Down 4.3 %

HBIO stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. 115,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,597. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBIO shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

