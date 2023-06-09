Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,867 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $70,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,875,000 after buying an additional 508,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,274,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,232,000 after purchasing an additional 286,248 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,121. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.59%.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.