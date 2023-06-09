HC Wainwright Cuts Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Price Target to $2.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLPH. Laidlaw lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

BLPH opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 134,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $111,569.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,076,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,778.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 134,421 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $111,569.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,076,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,778.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $94,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $17,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 703,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,719. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Read More

