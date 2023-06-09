HC Wainwright Raises Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target to $51.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.44) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.80.

Replimune Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $29.52.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $194,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 794,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,349,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $204,885.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,323,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,634. Insiders own 23.80% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 41.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the business of developing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love, and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

