HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) CFO Rebecca Byam Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Byam bought 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rebecca Byam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Rebecca Byam bought 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Rebecca Byam bought 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Rebecca Byam purchased 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Rebecca Byam purchased 33,450 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $51,178.50.

HCW Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCWB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,533. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. HCW Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics ( NASDAQ:HCWB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 22,869 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 269,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of HCW Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

