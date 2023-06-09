HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 818,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103,920 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for 0.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $55,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $65.27. The company had a trading volume of 483,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,155. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average of $67.46. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.5935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

