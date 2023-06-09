Headinvest LLC Acquires Shares of 3,883 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after buying an additional 8,461,490 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $393,329,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $184,963,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $122,771,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,525,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV remained flat at $100.33 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 707,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,150. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.31. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.61.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

