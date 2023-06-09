Headinvest LLC Buys New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $86,895.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $86,895.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total value of $145,017.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,483 shares of company stock valued at $713,640 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.06. 243,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,558. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.71. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

