Headinvest LLC Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Headinvest LLC reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 55.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after buying an additional 224,253 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.23. 470,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.02. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

