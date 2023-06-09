Headinvest LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,527,000 after buying an additional 176,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,417,000 after purchasing an additional 94,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,810 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,746,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,247 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:APD traded down $4.64 on Friday, hitting $278.74. 177,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

