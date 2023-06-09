Headinvest LLC Purchases Shares of 242 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

ORLY stock traded up $4.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $911.40. 109,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,993. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $580.01 and a one year high of $964.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $910.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $856.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

