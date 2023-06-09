Headinvest LLC Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $2,263,000. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.51. 5,275,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,237,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,488 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

